Breaking the cycle, POISD hosts family fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Children with incarcerated parents face different struggles every single day, which is why Rochester non-profit Parents of incarcerated sons and daughters, also known as POISD has been working to break the cycle.

Tuesday night POISD held a family fun night with SPARK Children’s Museum’s to help children create partnerships and relationships.

“This is a real issue and just to get our kids help as soon as we can before it carries on and could maybe be the reason why they end up incarcerated themselves to stop the cycle by being healthy and non-toxic,” POISD partner Nicole Jones explained.

For more information about POISD and how to get involved, click here.

