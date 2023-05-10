Boys & Girls Club of Rochester holding golf tournament fundraiser

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester holding golf tournament fundraiser
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester will be holding a golf tournament fundraiser on June 8 for the 2nd annual “Fore the Kids Scramble.”

According to the Boys & Girls Club, the event sold out last year and raised $20,000 for kids in the Club. 

You can find more information about the golf scramble here.

Director of Programs, Samuel Hawkins joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about the fundraiser.

The Boys and Girls Club also has its Rising Stars Talent Show event on May 23 at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Tickets are on sale here.

