Austin Electronic Recycling event this Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – While you’re spring cleaning this season, you may find some old or broken electronics you need to get rid of. For Mower Country residents, this weekend is a good time to take care of that.

It’s the annual Electronic Recycling event on Saturday in Austin. It’s put on by the city of Austin and Mower County Public Works.

Between 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., folks can come by the Mower Country Fairgrounds’ Midway and drop off their items.

Crews are accepting a variety of items like TVs, monitors, small kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners. Prices will vary depending on the item, and all forms of payment are accepted.

Recycling leaders say properly disposing of your electronics is important.

“For one, it’s against the law for all the contaminants that are with it. The small electronics are the batteries that are harmful. They start fires in the landfill. It’s just a one stop shop and it’s affordable,” Mower Country Solid Waste officer Marcus Thompson said.

Residents say hundreds of folks show up for this every year, so they encourage people to line up early.

Right now, the Mower County Recycling Center doesn’t have an electronic recycling program on site.

However, the organization recently received a grant to start one up. It’s expected to be up and running in the fall.

