WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

