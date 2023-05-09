St. Charles Public Schools to see budget cuts, students and staff voice concerns

St. Charles Public Schools to see budget cuts, students and staff voice concerns.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – Budget cuts are happening in almost every school district. Now St. Charles will see a $1.6 million dollar reduction for the 2023-2024 school year. The district said unfortunately one too many staff will be out of a job.

Staff and students are the most upset about the lack of communication from the school district. Many staff, students and community members came together to voice their concerns at Monday night’s meeting. More than one hundred people gathered in St. Charles High School library for the school board meeting, many outraged.

The superintendent explained with the current budget, the district will be losing more than $300,000 dollars this school year and this is not the direction the district should be moving in. With the proposed preliminary budget, the district will be back on track and set up for beyond 2024.

Superintendent, Jeff Apse, admitted the district had an issue with deficit spending and the district will be working quitting this habit.

“This will not be the first or last district impacted by financial matters. I find that a fill in the blank apology is not the level of respect or ownership I expect from my district, an opportunity to collaborate meaningfully and professionally with us has been missed,” former St. Charles staff Ashley Sackreiter explained.

Staff that will be terminated at the end of school year has been notified, but many students still feel blindsided, coming to staff’s defense Monday night.

“It has been known that we value our staff and after these events and how it has been handled, the reputation of St. Charles has been hurt, this hurt us, and we think things could have been done better,” student Adam Paul expressed.

The school board has until July first to make its final decisions, but the superintendent hopes to have the budget finalized before that date but says they have to wait for the legislature to settle.

