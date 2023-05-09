National Eagle Center offers free summer admission to active-duty military families

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – This summer the National Eagle Center will invite active-duty military families to visit the center with complimentary admission from Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20 through Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023.

The National Eagle Center is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.

2023 marks the National Eagle Center’s seventh year participating in the Blue Star Museum program.

According to the National Eagles Center, hundreds of Blue Star families have visited the Center since 2017.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America that offer free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel including National Guard and Reserve and their families.

“We are happy to continue our participation in this important program. As a Blue Star Museum, we are able to connect military families with our national symbol and live eagle ambassadors. We know the significance the Bald Eagle holds for those who serve and have served our nation in the military.”

Ed Hahn, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Eagle Center

