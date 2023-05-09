MSHSL approves adapted athletics, boys volleyball amendments for state high schools

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Representative Assembly approved two amendments in the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) annual meeting on Tuesday.

The MSHSL Representative Assembly passed the proposal to add boys volleyball as a sanctioned, interscholastic activity.

Boys volleyball will become a sanctioned sport in the 2024-25 school year. There still needs to be a decision on whether boys volleyball will be a spring or fall sport.

According to MSHSL, Minnesota is now the 25th state association to sanction the boys volleyball, and ranks 10th nationally with number of schools and participants.

The Representative Assembly also passed the proposal to amend the bylaws for adapted athletics. The bylaw amendment includes updated definitions on length of season, number of contests and other language that is specific to the adapted athletics programs and differs from the non-adapted sports.

The 48-member Representative Assembly is the legislative body of the League that is responsible for creating and amending bylaws.

