Minnesota State Colleges and Universities appoints next chancellor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities appointed Scott Olson to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State, effective August 1, 2023.

According to Minnesota State, Dr. Olson has a background both as a tenured professor and as a senior administrative leader. He also advocates for shared governance and support for students.

“I am both honored and humbled to be selected to serve as chancellor of the Minnesota State system. I will work diligently to meet the opportunities as well as the challenges that lie ahead. What our colleges and universities do every day is nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, business partners, community leaders, and especially our students, towards a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative future.”

Dr. Olson has served as president of Winona State University since 2012. Under his leadership, Winona State has earned a reputation for academic excellence and has become known for delivering high rates of student success. The university has appeared in several regional rankings including the “Top 40 institutions in the Midwest” by U.S. News, the “Best Colleges in the Midwest” by the Princeton Review, and several others.

Throughout his 20-year career in the Minnesota State system, Dr. Olson has been a leader in major strategic initiatives, including development of the Centers of Excellence, transfer pathways, NextGen, and Equity 2030.

Minnesota State says Dr. Olson is also known as a strong advocate for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Under his leadership, WSU increased enrollment of students of color by 95 percent, cut outcome gaps almost in half, and achieved the highest success rates of students of color among the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.

Other highlights of his tenure at Winona State include the completion of several strategic initiatives, including Education Village, a multi-year capital project to provide integrated, flexible, state-of-the-art learning and teaching spaces for students, teachers, and school professionals; co-hosting the Winona Mini-Session of the Minnesota House of Representatives; and the Leading Energy Savings & Sustainability (LESS) initiative, a $12 million campus-wide project that addressed $7.5 million in deferred maintenance, and will save $26 million over the project’s lifetime.

Dr. Olson will succeed Devinder Malhotra who served as chancellor of Minnesota State since 2017 and announced his intention to retire on July 31, 2023.

