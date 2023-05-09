Mild temps with several chances of rain this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air continues to build northward into our region this week while a storm system approaches from the west, bringing a slightly unsettled element to our weather picture. Expect bright sunshine across the area today in the wake of the fog that developed around sunrise. With the help of a light south breeze and that strong early May sunshine, temperatures will climb into the low and mid-70s in the afternoon which is several degrees above the seasonal average. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late from the evening commute until just after sunset, but severe weather isn’t expected.

Expect bright sunshine in the area throughout the day with a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. High temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

Isolated showers late in the day may become a bit more widespread during the evening with some thunder possible. (KTTC)

After those evening showers, our scattered clouds will clear off, and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be the sunniest day of the week and certainly one of the warmest. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a slight south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

High temps will be in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. (KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the day Thursday with partly sunny skies during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a slight southeast breeze.

Clouds and breaks of sunshine can be expected on Friday and Saturday as the storm system from the west draws closer to the area. There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday with slightly more widespread rain in the area on Saturday. Despite the unsettled weather in the area, temperatures will still manage to warm into the low and mid-70s for both days with a southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms today. Rain chances will increase as we approach the weekend. (KTTC)

Cooler air will blow into the area on Sunday in the wake of the storm system. After a few brief, light rain showers, we’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds for the rest of Mother’s Day. For the first time in several days, high temperatures will be a little cooler than the seasonal average, mainly low and mid-60s in the afternoon. A gusty north breeze will add an extra chill to the air at times as well.

High temps this week will be in the 70s. Mother's Day will be breezy and a bit cooler. (KTTC)

High temperatures next week will be a bit more seasonable. Expect readings in the 70s on Monday and then mid and upper 60s for the remainder of the week. A few showers will be possible next Tuesday and Thursday.

High temps this week will be in the 70s. Readings will be slightly cooler and more seasonable in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

