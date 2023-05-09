KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.

KTTC NEWS NOW
KTTC NEWS NOW(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now streams on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page every day at 1 p.m.

Today’s show includes:

-Minnesota State Patrol talks enforcement update on street racing and other enforcement areas across the state heading into summer live at 1 p.m.

-Minnesota legislators talk banning PFAs or forever chemicals in products sold in the state

Click the Livestream link above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
He was trying to help a hostess and lost all his money in his account.
Rochester man scammed out of $2.4K in phone scam
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
National Eagle Center offers free summer admission to active-duty military families
National Eagle Center offers free summer admission to active-duty military families