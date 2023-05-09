KIDS WITH COURAGE UPDATE: Ari Chambers-Baltz finds a donor match

KIDS WITH COURAGE UPDATE: Ari Chambers-Baltz finds a donor match
KIDS WITH COURAGE UPDATE: Ari Chambers-Baltz finds a donor match(Sharon Chambers)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a happy update from our April “Kids with Courage” spotlight where we were introduced to 22-month-old Ari Chambers-Baltz.

Ari has a very rare genetic disorder called Hyper IgM syndrome, which means he doesn’t have an immune system to fight viruses. He needs a stem cell or bone marrow transplant before he experiences organ damage.

When our Caitlin Alexander introduced us to Ari last month, there was still no matches for Ari.

Ari’s family began hosting “Be the Match” drives across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, where they swabbed people’s cheeks to run them through the national registry and search for a match. After thousands of swabs from people, they finally found a match.

We received an update from Ari’s grandmother Sharon Chambers Tuesday that said they have identified a 9 out of 10 match for Ari and he will begin his transplant journey at the University of Minnesota on May 22, 2023.

His grandmother said he will undergo a week of testing followed by two weeks of chemotherapy which is then followed by a bone marrow transplant. He will be in the hospital for 100 days with day 1 beginning the day of the bone marrow transplant.

The donor is a 25-year-old woman.

Ari's Story
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Ari Chambers-Baltz
Ari Chambers-Baltz

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
He was trying to help a hostess and lost all his money in his account.
Rochester man scammed out of $2.4K in phone scam
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

KTTC NEWS NOW
KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
National Eagle Center offers free summer admission to active-duty military families
National Eagle Center offers free summer admission to active-duty military families
Scott Olson
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities appoints next chancellor