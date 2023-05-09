Isolated thunderstorm chances and warm temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had a nice line of thunderstorms move through Monday evening which brought around 0.25-0.50″ of rain to the area. That has bumped our monthly totals close to one inch above average.

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

Our rainfall totals have now reached 1.9″ at RST and we are 0.9″ of rain above average through Tuesday’s date. Our yearly precipitation at RST is now 4.6″ above average through Tuesday’s date.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Isolated shower and storm chances will continue from Thursday through Sunday. We’ll keep a close eye on the weekend because our chances could get bump to more scattered across the region.

Wednesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds around 5-15 mph will help warm temperatures nearly 10-15 degrees above average.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

