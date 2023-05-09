Isolated showers later today; Mild with additional rain chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air continues to build northward into our region this week while a storm system approaches from the west, bringing a slightly unsettled element to our weather picture. Expect a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon and with the help of a light south breeze and some glimpses at some early May sunshine, temperatures will climb to the 60s to low 70s which is a few degrees above the seasonal average. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening until just after sunset, but severe weather isn’t expected.

After those evening showers, skies will clear off, and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be the sunniest day of the week and certainly one of the warmest. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a slight south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day Thursday with partly sunny skies during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight southeast breeze.

Rainfall chances will increase as we approach the weekend. The best chances will be from late Thursday to late Saturday. A stray shower can be expected early on Sunday. (KTTC)

Clouds and breaks of sunshine can be expected on Friday and Saturday as the storm system from the west draws closer to the area. There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday with slightly more widespread rain in the area on Saturday. Despite the unsettled weather in the area, temperatures will still manage to warm into the low and mid-70s for both days with a southeast breeze.

Cooler air will blow into the area on Sunday in the wake of the storm system. After a few brief, light rain showers, we’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds for the rest of Mother’s Day. For the first time in several days, high temperatures will be a little cooler than the seasonal average, mainly low and mid-60s in the afternoon. A gusty north breeze will add an extra chill to the air at times as well.

High temperatures next week will be a bit more seasonable. Expect readings in the 70s on Monday and then mid and upper 60s for the remainder of the week. A few showers will be possible next Tuesday and Thursday.

