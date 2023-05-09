Experts offer advice on how to avoid scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a Rochester couple was scammed out of $14,000, experts are offering ways people can protect themselves.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the victims were a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from southeast Rochester.

The pair received a voicemail from someone claiming to be with PayPal and they were told their bank account had been compromised and they needed to take money out of it.

“The scams keep evolving. Just when we think we have been able to inform people. The scammers come up with something new.”

Anderson said they aren’t necessarily seeing an increase in scams, but more people are talking about them, and the conversation has become more open.

RPD said scammers don’t discriminate. A 25-year-old Rochester man was scammed out of more than $2,000 last weekend.

“From high school students to the elderly. It can happen to anybody,” RPD Sgt. Eric Strop said. “These crimes are also hard to solve because they usually involve people from overseas.”

Shorewood Senior Living Campus in Rochester holds scam awareness workshops to help residents protect themselves. Staff members said the workshops seem to be helping.

“Sometimes, they will say they got a call that we felt was a scam and I think part of what we’re hearing is the press out there about scams is working Shorewood marketing director Ellie Starks said. “People are a little more aware and alert now of what scams look and sound like.”

When it comes to protection against scams, the experts advise questioning everything, taking time, reaching out to law enforcement or a trusted person.

“If something seems off, just say I need to go, we will talk about this in a minute,” Anderson said. “Say, I’ll call you back, then find the number elsewhere and don’t call the number they sent you.”

The Federal Trade Commission recently put out a warning of scammers using Artificial Intelligence to scam people. Predators clone the voice of a loved one, impersonating them, then demand money.

Cybersecurity expert Michael Funk said AI can easily become a dangerous weapon.

“When it comes to hackers and AI, all the things you can do for good, you can do for evil,” he said. “For every good person, there is a bad person. The government is trying to figure out how to regulate AI before things get out of control.”

Funk said it’s important be critical of suspicious email or phone call.

“Step back from the situation,” he said. “Say you are going to call them back. Get off the phone. If it seems out of the ordinary, it probably is.”

He advised to never give any personal information like PIN numbers or bank account numbers over the phone or web.

Anderson said when it comes to speaking with your aging parents about scams, to be honest. She said Olmsted County Adult Services is also available to help seniors who have been scammed or have general questions.

“Sometimes, having someone outside of a family member is more helpful,” Anderson said. “There is sometimes less judgement and embarrassment.”

Starks said it’s important that people be their own advocates.

“We encourage our residents to be their own advocate. really listen to their gut and test their instincts. and if they feel like it’s something they should trust, then definitely don’t.”

For more information on how to avoid scams, click here.

