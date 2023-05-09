Elderly couple scammed out of $14K

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester couple is out thousands of dollars after they were tricked into transferring their bank funds.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the victims were a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from southeast Rochester.

The incident happened on Friday and they reported the crime Monday.

The pair received a voicemail from someone claiming to be with Paypal and they were told their bank account had been compromised and that they needed to take money out of it.

The caller told them that he set up a new account for them and the couple deposited a total of $14,000 with two separate deposits of $7,000 each.

The caller then targeted the couples’ IRA account. Thankfully, their daughter found out in time and stopped the couple from losing any of their retirement funds.

