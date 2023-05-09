Commonweal Theatre opens ‘Deathtrap’ May 13

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Tim Sailer with the Commonweal Theatre Company stopped by Midwest Access to talk about the Theatre’s latest production of ‘Deathtrap.’

‘Deathtrap’ is about a washed-up playwright willing to go to any length to get a hit and takes a twist when a young playwright sends him the draft of a play surely to make Broadway.

‘Deathtrap’ made its Broadway premiere in 1978 and still holds the record for longest running comedy-thriller on Broadway.

The production opens on May 13, and runs through August 19. Previews started May 6.

Tickets are $38 with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

To purchase tickets, head to www.CommonwealTheatre.org or call (800) 657-7025.

Special dates include County Free Night on May 11 for employees and residents of Fillmore and Houston Counties.

There also is a Pay What You Can Night on May 18 with no county restrictions.

