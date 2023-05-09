City of Rochester sees success in Energy Bench Marking Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is looking to track energy use in the city’s largest buildings.

It’s called the Energy Bench Marking Program. Building operators track energy use and performance, with the hopes of cutting some costs.

City leaders say it’s pretty been successful. Over the past four years, the city has partnered with some of the largest building operators in town to help them get set up with this program.

The goal of the program is to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy impacts in the city of Rochester. This program is working in concert with the city’s Energy Action Plan to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050.

“We kind of go by the saying you can’t manage what you don’t measure, so it’s really just a program that helps building and building operators keep track of their energy use,” Rochester sustainability coordinator Lauren Jensen said.

City leaders say that participants have seen a 1-3 percent energy savings since joining the program and implementing some energy-saving methods.

“If you’re keeping up on it and taking a look at on a month-to-month basis. You might notice your energy this month was extremely higher than average, and then you can do some investigating to see if that was something internally within your building, was it maybe the weather that month, you needed more AC or heat that month,” Jensen said.

Channel One Regional Food Bank made the switch to LED lights a little more than a year ago and have found they’ll save $2,000 a year.

“Not only is it environmentally responsible, but it’s fiscally responsible, saving us about 40 percent on our energy bills,” Channel One director of development and communications Jessica Sund said.

The organization saw a 30 percent increase in need for services last year, and an additional 15 percent in the first quarter of this year, so they’re saving money wherever they can.

“The need is definitely growing with inflation. We’re even seeing that with our energy bills,” Sund said.

The city of Rochester is looking to enact a policy for benchmarking which would require building of a certain square footage to report their energy use to the city.

“Our policy is looking at buildings 20,000 square feet and above. It would be a phased approach, so we’d start with buildings 50,000 square feet and above in the first year just because those buildings typically are probably already doing something like this,” Jensen said.

“This is really responsible for any organization, especially as large as ours and the warehouse that we have and our refrigeration systems to constantly be looking at that,” Sund said.

The state legislature is also working on an energy benchmarking program statewide. Several other cities in the state already have its own program like Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina.

There will be an open house in Rochester on June 9 for property owners to learn more about the program.

