Athlete of the Week - Brenna Koeppel, Saint Charles Softball

SAINT CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – Brenna Koeppel has been a dominant force for Saint Charles Saints softball. Thursday, the Saints ace set a new program record with 49 total wins.

“It’s definitely a good feeling for myself to know I beat those records. It’s a big thing for me,” said Koeppel.

This afternoon, another record was broken. Koeppel’s fourth strike out of the game pushed her total to 517 k’s all-time.

“Well honestly, again today I didn’t know it was coming,” recalled Koeppel. “It was another surprise for me.”

Perspective from the one on Koeppel’s catching duties: “It’s really really fun. She makes my life easy, that is for sure, and with all of her accomplishments she’s had, I’m just glad I could be a part of it,” mentioned Grace Buringa.

Brenna does the work in the circle, but recognition for someone digging in the history books.

“I have to credit my assistant coach, Barry Tienter,” stated head coach Adam Gust. “He has spent the last three months putting together a record book. All these records she’s breaking, we would have never had any idea if Barry wouldn’t have spent hundreds of hours of work to actually know that stuff.”

Two school records are nothing to scoff at, but Koeppel didn’t enter the season focused on individual statistics.

“I wouldn’t say that my goal this year was to beat any records,” added Koeppel. “It was just to go out there and have a fun, last year because this is my last year playing softball. So, I just knew I had to give it my all this year and come out and give my best efforts.”

Whenever she’s in the circle, the saints have a great opportunity to win.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, I think we have a shot to beat everyone,” mentioned Gust.

Two weeks remain in the regular season, and the Saints will take it one game at a time with the goal of the state tournament. As Koeppel prepares for the end of her career, she describes what the game means to her.

“It’s definitely made me a bigger person. It’s made me find meaning in something other than school. All the relationships I’ve made through softball have been a really big thing in my life, and I love the sport I do.

So far this season, Koeppel has thrown 81.0 innings, 125 strikeouts, and one earned run. After deciding not to pursue collegiate athletics, Koeppel intends on studying elementary education at Minnesota State University, Mankato in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.