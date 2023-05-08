Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What was supposed to be a fun night for middle schoolers came to an early end Friday night.

Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews emailed parents Sunday to explain what happened and to clear up some rumors.

Parents were messaged around 7 p.m. to pick up kids early from a “Fun Night” event when a fight broke about 25 minutes into it.

McAndrews says that the fight only lasted a few minutes, and involved just three people, but law enforcement was called in to help settle down the energy that followed. She says most students were picked up by 7:30 p.m.

She also addressed several rumors saying, “There were no arrests, drugs, injuries, or broken windows. Kids were not forced to wait in the rain.”

McAndrews says two of the people involved in the fight were non-students. She says they will work to create better systems for monitoring attendance and behavior.

McAndrews says they do plan to host other Fun Nights in the future.

