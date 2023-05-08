Students and families recognize school staff for Teacher Appreciation Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week. It’s a time to honor the individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.

In Rochester, this elementary school is expressing its thanks to staff in a super fun way.

Longfellow Elementary School is putting on Staff Appreciation Week, and the students say they have a lot to be thankful for.

“They’re really great, and they inspire us a lot to help us learn to be the best that we can be,” 5th grader Kayla White said.

We’re approaching one year since Longfellow moved into its new building.

“Now we have so much more space to have more room to have fun stuff in the building. We have a new playground now. It’s super fun,” 5th grader Aubrey Erlbacher said.

To kick off the week, Rochester mayor Kim Norton came by to talk with students and staff.

“Speaking with young people is one of the fun things I get to do in my job. I served on the school board for 8 years, so it’s great to be able to get back and honor the teachers in a different way,” she said.

School leaders say they’re focusing on building trusted relationships between schools and school staff.

“When students feel comfortable and in a trusted environment and that they’re cared about, they’re willing to take more risks in their learning and take advantage of resources and opportunities to grow their skills,” principal Amy Adams said.

One student even started a school newspaper called Leopard Student News.

Leopard student news (KTTC)

“We have a section for reporting, interviews, games, puzzles. Every edition, someone writes a book,” Leopard News creator Mac Hanson said.

But none of this learning and creating could happen without our educators.

“The time, energy and love that they give each and every day is valued and appreciated. It’s just so important,” Adams said.

