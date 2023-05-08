Somerby Golf Club hosts U.S. Open qualifier

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of highly skilled golfers gathered Monday at Somerby Golf Club in Byron to try their hand at qualifying for the U.S. Open Championship.

There are a lot of requirements to qualify for the U.S Open. A player must have a handicap index of 1.4 or lower or be a professional.

Golfers came from all over the Midwest to Somerby, ranging in age from teenagers to middle-aged individuals. Somerby is just one of many golf courses across the country hosting U.S. Open qualifiers. The top four golfers will move on to the next qualifier, with the locations to be determined.

This is not the first time Somerby has hosted an event of this level. Organizers said the golfers that competed have logged countless hours of practice.

“You have to mentally be tough,” Doug Hoffmann, Minnesota Golf Association Director of Rules and Competitions said. “You have to be prepared to overcome challenges. It’s said that golf if very much like life. You are going to be faced with a lot of challenges, and how do you deal with those challenges, and that’s very much the same thing with golf.”

Somerby will also host the Women’s U.S. Open Qualifier next year.

The U.S. Open Championship will be June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The qualifiers can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.