Silver Lake properties examined, determined historic landmarks in park plan

Silver Lake landmark designation.
Silver Lake landmark designation.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Changes to Silver Lake Park could be coming soon as the master plan was approved in 2022, now parks and recreation has moved into the next phase of the planning process.

City staff have dived into the park’s history to determine historic features and develop a plan facilitating heritage preservation and program standards for property treatment.

Research conducted on Silver Lake history was used to evaluate the property and determine whether it met the criteria for local landmark designation.

The city is looking to designate areas as landmarks if it was built between 1937 and 1941, the period of federal relief construction and the landmark must be north of Seventh Street. Parks and recreation are looking to designate picnic grounds, bridges, shelters, overlooks, dams and stone formations as landmarks.

“I understand why we want to do this, and I want to try to back it, but I have this concern were tying our own hands and I’ve watched places where this historical designation causes us grief when we try to do any maintenance. I need the staff to make sure that we’re not going to get caught up and not going to be able to do this or because somebody asked about it, we need to do a six-month study and that we need to pay for,” council member Patrick Keane expressed.

According to parks and recreation, regular maintenance will still be able to happen with a landmark designation. A public hearing will be held for the Silver Lake landmark designation in June.

