On and off storm chances; Warm temperatures this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After isolated and scattered storms this past weekend, we’re tracking several rounds of stray to isolated storm chances this upcoming week.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Our rain chances will be pretty stray on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Right now, showers and storms look to be isolated on Saturday and Sunday. I don’t think we’re looking at widespread rain chances on any day this upcoming week.

Precip Amounts:

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will be between 0.10-0.25″. Some spots south of I-90 could only see around a trace to 0.10″.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Our monthly rainfall at RST is up to 1.60″ which puts us over the monthly average through today’s date.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will be above average through the upcoming week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and even the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Sunday with that isolated chance of showers and storms.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

