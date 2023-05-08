Jeff Ettinger selected as interim president at University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Minnesota Congressional District 1 candidate Jeff Ettinger has been selected as the interim president of the University of Minnesota, according to the university system.

The U of M Board of Regents selected Ettinger from a group of four finalists at their meeting Tuesday.

Ettinger currently serves as the chair of the Hormel Foundation Board of Directors, one of Minnesota’s largest community foundations and grant makers. Previously, he was the chief executive officer of the Hormel Foods Corporation in Austin, Minn. from 2005 to 2016. He ascended to CEO after 16 years with the company in roles including corporate attorney, treasurer and president of Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., in Willmar, Minn.

“Our Board was impressed by the number and quality of candidates who expressed interest in the interim president position. Jeff emerged from that impressive group and we believe the experience and skills that stood out will make for an effective interim leader of our University,” said Board Chair Janie Mayeron. “The U of M excels because of our exceptional students, brilliant faculty and talented staff. We have strong and steady senior leaders supporting them throughout each of our five campuses and I’m confident Jeff’s leadership will broaden support for the University and build upon our strengths as we stay focused on the University’s goals.”

According to the system, the other three finalists were Myron Frans, senior vice president for Finance and Operations at the University of Minnesota; Mary Holz-Clause, chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston; and E. Thomas Sullivan, president emeritus and professor of Law and Political Science at The University of Vermont and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Minnesota.

Ettinger will serve as interim president for up to one year while the Board of Regents undertakes a national search for the U of M’s 18th president, the release said. Additional details about that process will be discussed and advanced by the Board in the coming weeks.

