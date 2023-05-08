Few Showers Today; Warmer Weather Ahead with More Rain Later this Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The unsettled weather we dealt with over the weekend is hanging on to start the work week today, but at least temperatures are mild and there is a decent chance we’ll see some more sunshine today. Expect isolated showers in the parts of the area today, mainly from Rochester to the south and east, in the morning and early afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible late in the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and a light easterly breeze.

A few showers will be possible today with breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

A stray shower or two will again be possible this evening with partly cloudy skies for most of the night and lows will be in the upper 40s.

High pressure will settle into the Upper Mississippi Valley from the north for the middle part of the week, bringing bright and pleasant weather to the area. Tuesday will feature sunshine with few passing clouds and high temperatures will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light, from the southeast.

High temps will be in the 70s tomorrow with a fair amount of sunshine in the area. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be sunnier and warmer with a mild south breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

A slow-moving storm system will approach the region from the west later in the week, spreading a few showers toward our area ahead of it. Expect a few afternoon showers on Thursday with partly sunny skies for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and a southerly breeze.

There will be chances of isolated showers today and Thursday before more widespread rain moves in early in the weekend. (KTTC)

Clouds and light rain will spread across the area on Friday and Saturday as that storm system pushes through the Upper Midwest. A stray thunderstorm or two can be expected on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

High temps will be in the 70s for most of this week. Rain chances will be most widespread on Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

A few leftover showers will be possible early on Sunday. Otherwise, expect a fair amount of sunshine with a gusty northwest breeze on Mother’s Day behind the storm system and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

High temps will be in the 70s for most of this week and next. (KTTC)

