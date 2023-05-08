Birthing center coming to Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Expectant mothers will soon have a new option to deliver their babies in southeastern Minnesota.

Full Circle Wellness in Kasson opened three years ago. It offers a holistic approach to women’s healthcare. Currently, Full Circle provides services like prenatal care and help with healthy living plans. The biggest edition is a birthing center opening this fall.

The center will feature exam rooms and birthing suites, along with other personalized care that takes into account all of the physical and emotional needs of a new mother.

Founder Anne Schwanke, who is a board-certified nurse midwife says opening a birthing center has been a dream of hers for a while. She said midwifery-led healthcare is part of the solution to reducing maternal death and improving the overall health of a mother. She also said using a midwife and a birthing center is more cost-effective.

“The midwifery model of care really emphasizes continuous care and labor support,” Schwanke said. “So, we are there 100% of the time at the bedside, while focusing on the unique model of emotional, spiritual, physical health model for them.”

Schwanke said midwifery and birthing centers are for low-risk pregnant women. The center can access medical intervention if needed. She said as it stands, the closest birthing center is in the Twin Cities.

“Women are very much like a flower,” she said. “We all bloom at different times and we have different roots. It’s kind of the same thing with pregnancy and childbirth. This is a time that a mother is born, too. Not just the baby. I really want it to be focused on that mother and her uniqueness and have her be a part of that decision-making while normalizing the process of birth.”

The center is located on Third Street SE in Kasson next to Marti Electric. It broke ground last week and is expected to open in November.

