UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 29-year-old Kaitie Leising was the deputy that died on Saturday.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Deputy Leising served with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office since 2022. Sheriff Knusdon said funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement Honors are pending and no other information is available at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports around 6:15 p.m. a deputy took a call of a possible drunk driver in the ditch near Glenwood City. After the deputy arrived, they reported shots fired and sustained a gunshot wound. The deputy was brought to a local hospital where they died. The suspect left the scene and was found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, there is no threat to the community.

The Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI} is leading the investigation with help from multiple other agencies.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation is finished.

St. Croix County Dispatch initially confirmed to WEAU that the incident near Hwy 128 and County G near Glenwood City in St. Croix County was a shooting that involved an officer.

State Representative Jodi Emerson released the following statement on Facebook: “My heart goes out the the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and all those who knew and loved the fallen officer.”

The Glenwood City Police Department also posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the St Croix County Sheriff’s Office”

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police posted to Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty tonight. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month. This has to stop! Rest easy hero, we have the watch from here.”

