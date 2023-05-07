RFD honors firefighters who passed in the line of duty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2022, 79 firefighters died in the line of duty. To honor them, the Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony to honor fallen firefighters Sunday.

This weekend was the 42nd Annual National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend. At this ceremony, RFD rang a ceremonial bell at the same time as the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Since the early days of the fire service, bells have been used as a way to summon firefighters to a station, communicate the type of emergency, or announce the end of a shift. When a firefighter has died in the line of duty, a special sequence of five bells is tapped, and the tolling of bells is still a tradition to this day.

“Never forget, you know you hear that in the fire service, you hear that in the movies that we never forget, and we don’t. That ultimate sacrifice, that taught us something, they laid down their life for someone or something and we want to continue to honor them by keep getting on that truck, we hear the tunes go off and we keep doing this job to the best of our ability and we continue to be better every day,” RFD captain Caleb Feine explained.

Since RFD was founded in 1866, there have been four Rochester firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Those firefighters are captain Peter Mackey, firefighter Stanely O’Brien, motor operator Ambrose Riley, and motor operator Otis Ondler. To honor these firefighters every day, RFD has their names printed on the side of its engines.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.