Pow-Wow ceremony for Rochester Public School graduates

Honoring Rochester High School Grads
Honoring Rochester High School Grads(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a rite of passage for some Rochester Mayo High School seniors.

Rochester Public Schools and American Indian Education Program honored Native American Graduates at the annual spring pow-wow. The ceremony included a grand entry with ceremonial dancing. That was followed by a special “feathering” ceremony honoring each individual student for achievements in high school, and a blessing as they begin a new chapter in life.

Many wearing Native American regalia and beadwork worked hours to create them, and coordinators say the designs are something personally meaningful to them. Pow-wows are gatherings Native American people use as a place to dance, sing and strengthen their rich culture. They are held year-round and some Native people travel great distances to attend them.

