Paws and Claws Humane Society 2023 Pet Walk raises over $30,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the threat of rain, many people made their way to Cook Park Saturday morning for the 2023 Pet Walk fundraiser for Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS).

The pet walk is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for PCHS.

Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, it was recommended that dogs not attend this year’s pet walk.

There were still many animals at the pet walk, including lots of cats that are currently up for adoption at PCHS and even a hedgehog.

After the walk had concluded, prizes were given out to the top two pledges for both adults and kids.

There were also many different vendors at the pet walk such as pet photographers, pet daycare facilities, and veterinarians.

“It’s just a wonderful organization,” PCHS Pet Walk Co-Chair Jenni Hovell said. “So many great volunteers that show up for every event that we have year after year to support fundraising. This community is such a great supporter of animal rescue, so it’s a personal interest of mine. It’s wonderful to be able to see our community come out and support that same cause.”

KTTC’s very own Ted Schmidt and Jess Abrahamson were the emcees of the event and led the way during the walk.

The 2023 Pet Walk raised over $30,000 in funds for Paws and Claws Humane Society.

