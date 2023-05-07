Paws and Claws Humane Society 2023 Pet Walk raises over $30,000

2023 PCHS Pet Walk
2023 PCHS Pet Walk(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the threat of rain, many people made their way to Cook Park Saturday morning for the 2023 Pet Walk fundraiser for Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS).

The pet walk is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for PCHS.

Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, it was recommended that dogs not attend this year’s pet walk.

There were still many animals at the pet walk, including lots of cats that are currently up for adoption at PCHS and even a hedgehog.

After the walk had concluded, prizes were given out to the top two pledges for both adults and kids.

There were also many different vendors at the pet walk such as pet photographers, pet daycare facilities, and veterinarians.

“It’s just a wonderful organization,” PCHS Pet Walk Co-Chair Jenni Hovell said. “So many great volunteers that show up for every event that we have year after year to support fundraising. This community is such a great supporter of animal rescue, so it’s a personal interest of mine. It’s wonderful to be able to see our community come out and support that same cause.”

KTTC’s very own Ted Schmidt and Jess Abrahamson were the emcees of the event and led the way during the walk.

The 2023 Pet Walk raised over $30,000 in funds for Paws and Claws Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lourdes High School
Lourdes postpones sporting events after loss of student
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
100 mile garage sale
Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend
Beer Street Social
10th annual Beer Street Social in downtown Rochester canceled due to rain
Vigil held in honor of Madeline Kingsbury.
Winona community gathers for vigil, holding out hope for missing woman

Latest News

6th Annual Color Run in Stewartville
Over 200 people participated in the 6th Annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville on Saturday
Honoring Rochester High School Grads
Pow-Wow ceremony for Rochester Public School graduates
RAPA Tournament
Over 100 players participate in Rochester Area Pickleball Association tournament
Old city hall of Rochester.
Historic Rochester city hall converted into apartments