Over 200 people participated in the 6th Annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville on Saturday

6th Annual Color Run in Stewartville
6th Annual Color Run in Stewartville(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a “blast of color” Saturday morning at the 6th annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville.

The event was open to all ages with both kids, adults, and even some canines participating.

Each year, around 200 people participate in the event.

Families could choose whether they wanted to participate in a 1k or 5k event.

Some participants rode scooter, bikes, or even roller bladed.

A “color blast” party with music, fun, and blasts of color helped to kick off the event.

As participants made their way along the route, there were color stations where volunteers would toss more colored dust at participants.

“Kids are so excited to bring their parents, their siblings. And it’s just a really fun event to see a lot of our students that we have had here in preschool come back to do it again. So, it’s fun to see them as they grow and then how much fun - seeing them cross the finish line is always really fun,” said Hailey Liffrig, community education director for Stewartville Public Schools.

After crossing the finish line, everyone was treated to a healthy snack and some water.

All proceeds from the event will go towards preschool scholarships, program equiptment and materials, and special events for Stewartville Early Childhood Education.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lourdes High School
Lourdes postpones sporting events after loss of student
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
100 mile garage sale
Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend
Beer Street Social
10th annual Beer Street Social in downtown Rochester canceled due to rain
Vigil held in honor of Madeline Kingsbury.
Winona community gathers for vigil, holding out hope for missing woman

Latest News

Honoring Rochester High School Grads
Pow-Wow ceremony for Rochester Public School graduates
2023 PCHS Pet Walk
Paws and Claws Humane Society 2023 Pet Walk raises over $30,000
RAPA Tournament
Over 100 players participate in Rochester Area Pickleball Association tournament
Old city hall of Rochester.
Historic Rochester city hall converted into apartments