Over 200 people participated in the 6th Annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a “blast of color” Saturday morning at the 6th annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville.

The event was open to all ages with both kids, adults, and even some canines participating.

Each year, around 200 people participate in the event.

Families could choose whether they wanted to participate in a 1k or 5k event.

Some participants rode scooter, bikes, or even roller bladed.

A “color blast” party with music, fun, and blasts of color helped to kick off the event.

As participants made their way along the route, there were color stations where volunteers would toss more colored dust at participants.

“Kids are so excited to bring their parents, their siblings. And it’s just a really fun event to see a lot of our students that we have had here in preschool come back to do it again. So, it’s fun to see them as they grow and then how much fun - seeing them cross the finish line is always really fun,” said Hailey Liffrig, community education director for Stewartville Public Schools.

After crossing the finish line, everyone was treated to a healthy snack and some water.

All proceeds from the event will go towards preschool scholarships, program equiptment and materials, and special events for Stewartville Early Childhood Education.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.