Over 100 players participate in Rochester Area Pickleball Association tournament

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over 100 players from the Rochester Area Pickleball Association (RAPA) participated in a pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday.

Due to the rainy forecast, the tournament venue was changed from Cook Park to Chip Shots.

Even though the event was moved inside, there was no shortage of fun.

The tournament kicked off Friday evening and continued all day Saturday with players from all over southeast Minnesota joining in on the fun.

There were brackets for men, women, and mixed teams.

“Just the camaraderie, it’s intergenerational. We had a mother-daughter team here today and so it’s just a way to be with people in a fun, physical, athletic environment,” said Nancy McCoy, Head of the Organized Play Committee for RAPA.

The tournament Friday and Saturday was only open to members of RAPA, but they’re hoping to expand and provide those outside of the organization the opportunity to join future tournaments.

More information on RAPA can be found here.

