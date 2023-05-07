Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 mile garage sale
Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend
Lourdes High School
Lourdes postpones sporting events after loss of student
Vigil held in honor of Madeline Kingsbury.
Winona community gathers for vigil, holding out hope for missing woman
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named

Latest News

National Eagle Center visits Rochester
National Eagle Center visits Rochester
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial