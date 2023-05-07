National Eagle Center visits Rochester

A bald eagle
A bald eagle(Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What could be one of the most recognizable animals in America, may also be the one you know the least about.

On Sunday, the National Eagle Center from Wabasha paid a visit to Spark Children’s Museum to educate children about all thing’s eagles, how they prey, grow, and fly.

Currently, the National Eagle Center has four permanently injured bald eagles that now work as its education ambassadors. On Sunday Latsch had the opportunity of visiting Rochester, he was found on a sand bank in Winona and is the only ambassadors from Minnesota.

“I think the most important thing to know about eagles is that they exist in our world and that is something incredible to know, but also recognize, bald eagles didn’t always used to be as popular or as plentiful as they are now and we need to recognize that and remember it so everyone generations ahead can still learn about these eagles,” avian care assistant manager Jarod Lueck said.

The eagle center is located on the banks of the Mississippi where there is the opportunity to see hundreds of bald eagles.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 mile garage sale
Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend
Lourdes High School
Lourdes postpones sporting events after loss of student
Vigil held in honor of Madeline Kingsbury.
Winona community gathers for vigil, holding out hope for missing woman
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Beer Street Social
10th annual Beer Street Social in downtown Rochester canceled due to rain

Latest News

RFD honors firefighters who died in the line of duty.
RFD honors firefighters who passed in the line of duty
UPDATE: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty
6th Annual Color Run in Stewartville
Over 200 people participated in the 6th Annual Color Run/Walk/Stroll in Stewartville on Saturday
Honoring Rochester High School Grads
Pow-Wow ceremony for Rochester Public School graduates