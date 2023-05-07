National Eagle Center visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What could be one of the most recognizable animals in America, may also be the one you know the least about.

On Sunday, the National Eagle Center from Wabasha paid a visit to Spark Children’s Museum to educate children about all thing’s eagles, how they prey, grow, and fly.

Currently, the National Eagle Center has four permanently injured bald eagles that now work as its education ambassadors. On Sunday Latsch had the opportunity of visiting Rochester, he was found on a sand bank in Winona and is the only ambassadors from Minnesota.

“I think the most important thing to know about eagles is that they exist in our world and that is something incredible to know, but also recognize, bald eagles didn’t always used to be as popular or as plentiful as they are now and we need to recognize that and remember it so everyone generations ahead can still learn about these eagles,” avian care assistant manager Jarod Lueck said.

The eagle center is located on the banks of the Mississippi where there is the opportunity to see hundreds of bald eagles.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.