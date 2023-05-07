Isolated storms possible tonight; Above-average temps this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Aside from a few rays of sunshine around the dinnertime hour, much of Sunday was cloudy and damp. Isolated storms are possible south of I-90 late this evening, mainly between 7 pm and 11 pm. The overall threat of severe weather is low, however, a couple of storms could become strong with small hail and frequent lightning the primary concerns. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with east winds at 5-15 mph. The greatest risk for severe weather will stay to our south in central and southern Iowa.

Severe weather risk: Sunday (KTTC)

A few lingering showers are possible before 8 am Monday, with the remainder of the day looking quiet and dry. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning, leaving pleasant sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, some locations, mainly in northeastern Iowa, could receive up to an additional 0.30″ of rain.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Beautiful weather and above-normal temperatures are in store for the midweek with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Light winds are expected Tuesday before strengthening Wednesday. The majority of Thursday is expected to be quiet with mostly cloudy skies, but there is a chance for a stray rain shower or two in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

Above-average temperatures in the mid-70s are expected to continue into the weekend with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and thunderstorm chances also return to the forecast after a mainly quiet week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

