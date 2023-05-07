Crews respond to train fire in Goodview

GOODVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency crews responded to a train locomotive fire in Goodview Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), around 2:00 p.m., dispatch was contacted by Canadian Pacific Railroad and notified of a train locomotive on fire 1.5 miles south of Whitman Deering Road.

According to authorities, the train was carrying ethanol. Minnesota City and Rollingstone Fire Departments were dispatched, along with Winona County Emergency Management.

Responders were initially unable to locate at train on fire in the area. According to authorities, the reporting party updated the location of the train to 6th Street and Martina Road in Goodview, so the Goodview Fire Department was also paged.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a small fire in a compartment on the locomotive. Crews quickly determined that the fire was not a danger to the public and did not involve the ethanol cars. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers.

Sixth Street was closed for a short period of time while crews worked. All agencies were clear of the scene at 3:22pm.

The following agencies responded to the call: Goodview Fire and Rescue, Minnesota City Fire, Rollingstone Fire, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and CP Rail Police.

