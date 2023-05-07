Areas of showers and storms Sunday; More rain chances in the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting off the morning on quite a foggy note, most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM due to reduced visibilities to start our Sunday. Highs today will be pleasant, in the 60s and 70s. Skies throughout the day will be mainly cloudy and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour. We’re looking at isolated areas of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours with some of these storms having the potential to be severe.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

The severe weather threat for this evening/tonight is mainly south of I-90 with the highest threat being large hail, however, some strong winds can’t be completely ruled out with any storms tonight. The timing of the severe weather potential looks to be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.

SPC Outlook (KTTC)

Isolated areas of rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and winds will be from the east between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will start off with some isolated showers across the area. Highs will be a bit cooler than today, in the mid to upper-60s and low to mid-70s. After the rain moves out, we’ll be dealing with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at our rainfall forecast through the next three days, we’re not looking to pick up too much rainfall, only up to around a half inch across parts of the region.

Precipitation Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, highs will remain in the 60s and 70s this week with more rain chances ahead for the end of the week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

