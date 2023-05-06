Winona community gathers for vigil, holding out hope for missing woman

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds from the Winona community gather tonight to honor missing mother, Madeline Kingsbury. Madeline went missing Friday, March 31 and was last seen dropping her kids off at daycare. Investigators have deemed her disappearance, suspicious and involuntary. Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, described the last month as 36 days of long turmoil.

Mayor of Winona, Scott Sherman was one of the first to speak at the vigil.

“Maddie showed us a whole new community in Winona,” Sherman said.

Many of the speakers said they weren’t surprised how the Winona community has rallied around Madeline. Among the other speakers were law enforcement, community pastors, family and her Phi Theta Chi sorority sisters, who are now raising money for Madeline’s two children.

Sorority sister Hailey Scott described Madeline as the type of person to give the shirt off their back, a pure soul, and someone who was born to be a mother.

“The ones that love us, never leave us, and we will find you,” Scott said.

Family and friends are begging for someone to come forward with answers.

“She didn’t just vanish, we can tell you for certain that she is not off somewhere taking a mental health break or lounging on a beach somewhere,” David Kingsbury explained. “Someone took her, that much is certain. She would never leave her children.”

Law enforcement, family and friends vowed to keep searching for her.

“Take what you heard about Madeline tonight as a call to arms. When you leave here you should be thinking, not here, not in our town, not in our county, and not in our state,” David Kingsbury said. “Someone knows something, someone saw something. Make this your battle cry. Where is Madeline? Where is she? Make it loud and don’t stop until she is found.”

First Congressional Church was lit up with hundreds of candles as a tape of Madeline singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ resonated throughout the sanctuary.

“She is a very giving person and very welcoming, and I think this would make her really happy. As a remembrance and one of hope, that’s what this gathering is tonight, one of hope,” mother of Madeline, Krista Naber explained.

