Isolated storms possible tonight and Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Additional rain and storm chances are expected this weekend, after a soggy evening, for some, Friday. Areas along and north of I-90 saw periods of heavy rain as isolated to scattered thunderstorms passed through the region. Many locations received anywhere from 1-2″ of rainfall.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Following a mainly dry and cloudy Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again this evening before midnight. The overall threat of severe weather is low, but some storms could become strong with small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain the primary concerns. After midnight, the overnight looks quiet with mainly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Sunday is expected to stay mainly dry throughout the day with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 70s with light west winds at 5-10 mph. Our next chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms is expected to arrive Sunday evening, mainly after 6 pm. Again the overall threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms could become strong with small hail and gusty winds as the main hazards. The majority of this activity will be south of I-90 in northern Iowa.

Storm Outlook Sunday (KTTC)

Lingering isolated showers and storms are possible early Monday morning before conditions dry out for the remainder of the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, but a few peeks of sun are possible late in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with light northeast winds.

Rainfall amounts between Saturday evening and early Monday morning will range from 0.10″ to 0.50″ with potentially higher amounts here heavy rain sets up.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

A break in the active weather settles in for a few days early in the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s continue into the late week with partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Aside from a stray shower or two, Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances returning Friday and Saturday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

