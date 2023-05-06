Historic Rochester city hall converted into apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The old historic Rochester city hall held an open house Friday for people to come see the new and improved units.

The historic building served as Rochester’s city hall for more than a century and for the past six months, Black Swan Living has been working to preserve the building’s rich history while transforming it into modern, luxurious living spaces.

“The engineer did what is called the adaptive reuse to change it from the city hall to an apartment did a really wonderful job of creating really beautiful units one of that we have for tour was the prior city hall chambers, so it has very tall ceilings, windows that are like ten feet tall, triple crown modeling of course we want to keep all that beautiful history and architecture,” co-owner of Black Swan Living Elaine Stageberg said.

Unveiled Friday was the completed renovation and showcase of the preserved Rochester heritage.

