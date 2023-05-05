“Shining a Light for Madeline” event set for Friday night in Winona

Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A vigil is taking place Friday night in Winona for Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was last seen Friday, March 31 after dropping off her two children at day care.

The family will continue to search for answers but wants to uplift the community with a vigil.

The “Shining a Light for Madeline” event is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.

In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to First Congregational Church at 161 West Broadway, Winona.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

RPS ransom
Cybersecurity experts comment on RPS ransomware attack
Elgin gas leak
MPCA sues Gurek. Inc for Elgin gas leak
Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line
Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line
Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design
Spring Farm Open House in Mazeppa coming up soon