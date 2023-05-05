Second Roasted Bliss location now open for business

The new location for Roasted Bliss is the former Daube's Bakery building off Civic Center Drive
The new location for Roasted Bliss is the former Daube's Bakery building off Civic Center Drive(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a new option in town for coffee and treat lovers. Roasted Bliss is officially open for business in its new location.

A grand opening celebration took place Friday morning at the building (which once housed Daube’s Bakery) just off Civic Center Drive at 1310 5th Place Northwest.

While the new location is now open for business, staff say the drive-thru and a bar there are still works in progress.

The new store will be open Wednesday through Sunday: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Roasted Bliss location on South Broadway near Kohls remains open.

That is now a drive-thru business only.

The south location is open Wednesday to Friday afternoons from 2:30 until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Rochester
MN State Patrol says legal cannabis presents new challenges to driver safety

Latest News

Brand new nature center at Oxbow and Zollman zoo near Byron opens today.
New Oxbow Nature Center
Madeline Kingsbury
“Shining a Light for Madeline” event set for Friday night in Winona
RPS ransom
Cybersecurity experts comment on RPS ransomware attack
Elgin gas leak
MPCA sues Gurek. Inc for Elgin gas leak