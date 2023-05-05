Second Roasted Bliss location now open for business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a new option in town for coffee and treat lovers. Roasted Bliss is officially open for business in its new location.

A grand opening celebration took place Friday morning at the building (which once housed Daube’s Bakery) just off Civic Center Drive at 1310 5th Place Northwest.

While the new location is now open for business, staff say the drive-thru and a bar there are still works in progress.

The new store will be open Wednesday through Sunday: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Roasted Bliss location on South Broadway near Kohls remains open.

That is now a drive-thru business only.

The south location is open Wednesday to Friday afternoons from 2:30 until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

