RPU & Parks and Recreation put on “The Right Tree in the Right Place” program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re walking around MLK park in Rochester, you may notice some more greenery.

Friday, Parks and Rec teamed up with Rochester Public Utilities line crews for its annual “The Right Tree in the Right Place” program.

The goal is to plant the proper type of boulevard trees in different neighborhoods in Rochester.

RPU works year-round to trim and cut down any trees that could harm powerlines. For every tree they take down, they plant a new one in a safe area in a neighborhood that needs it.

“These trees are going to grow up and provide benefits to the neighborhood. Trees provide a myriad of benefits including pollution reduction, storm water mitigation, and energy savings for homes in both summer and winter. That’s the purpose of tree planting in general,” Rochester forester Jeff Haberman said.

In total, crews planted 31 trees Friday.

