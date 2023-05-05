Outdoor Rochester Farmers Market returns Saturday

Outdoor Rochester Farmers Market returns Saturday
Outdoor Rochester Farmers Market returns Saturday(KTRE)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Farmers Markets are year-round, but the outdoor Farmers Market is only May through October.

The outdoor Rochester Farmers Markets will return Saturday, May 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. It is held at Graham Park.

There are more than 100 local growers who provide quality and variety goods to the community. You can enjoy farm-fresh products, music, and special events for the whole family.

A Wednesday afternoon outdoor farmers market also takes place weekly from June through September from 3-6 p.m.

