Outdoor Rochester Farmers Market returns Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Farmers Markets are year-round, but the outdoor Farmers Market is only May through October.

The outdoor Rochester Farmers Markets will return Saturday, May 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. It is held at Graham Park.

There are more than 100 local growers who provide quality and variety goods to the community. You can enjoy farm-fresh products, music, and special events for the whole family.

A Wednesday afternoon outdoor farmers market also takes place weekly from June through September from 3-6 p.m.

