New Oxbow Nature Center

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Byron, Minn. (KTTC) –After much anticipation, the brand new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman zoo near Byron opens this Friday!

The new building features live animal displays, educational programs, interactive exhibits, a wildlife viewing area, and a resource library.

It also houses employee offices and classrooms. The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at this morning at 10:45 a.m.

