MPCA sues Gurek. Inc for Elgin gas leak

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Ground water is used every day in our homes. We use it to cook, bath and consume.

So, Elgin residents were in for a shock when it turned out petroleum from a nearby gas station could have contaminated their water supply.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is now taking more steps to combat this issue. Officials are not mincing their words.

“It was egregious. There really is not a comparison.” MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka said.

Since March 2022, the MPCA has been cleaning up and investigating a petroleum leak from the Elgin Cenex station. The organization claims about 10,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into the groundwater.

The MPCA says the actions of the Cenex station owner, Gurek incorporated, were negligent. Officials say the company ignored warnings from the station’s built-in system that identifies fuel leaks.

“The system is set for when you get the warning, is to take the next steps and check it out. They knew they didn’t do that.” Koudelka said.

The MPCA announced Thursday it is taking legal action against Gurek Inc. The complaint states that workers kept hitting the “reset” button on the station’s control panel whenever a leak warning was set off, until the system malfunctioned. It also reads there were 41 days where the station did not have a passing leak test result. Now the MPCA is cleaning up the mess and is not fully certain of how big the plume is.

Complaint (KTTC)

“We have an idea at the service station itself, where the removal of contaminated soil and petroleum products was done, but we know that it’s reaching further than that.” Koudelka said.

The MPCA has been working with residents and testing their water frequently. About two weeks ago, a device was installed on a well to monitor the groundwater.

Ian Benoit and his wife live across the street from the Cenex Station. He says he’s never noticed anything peculiar about their drinking water but says neighbors did.

“We went to drinking bottled water for a while. A neighbor right next to us had gas tested in her water.” he said.

The MPCA continues to regularly test and filter the area’s groundwater but is not sure as to how big the plume may have gotten.

“We still want to make sure that we are taking actions to make sure workers are protected.” Koudelka said.

The Cenex station is still in operation today. In fact, the MPCA says the city of Elgin paid $20,000 in order for the station to get a new tank.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.