Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Rochester movie director gets big time recognition

Kayla Arend
Kayla Arend(Kayla Arend)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Julian Mitchell joins Midwest Access weekly, this week his focus was on a local talent who is getting big time recognition from the likes of Spike Lee.

Spike Lee signed on to Kayla Arend’s project “Leaving Yellowstone.”

Julian Mitchell sat down with Kayla Arend, and she shared more about her time in film. Hear more from her in the attached video.

See more of Kayla Arend’s work here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles

Latest News

Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetary
Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery, Midwest Access
Beer Street Social
10th Annual Beer Street Social, Midwest Access
Charles City students create ‘Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery’ project
Charles City students create ‘Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery’ project
Comedian David Harris
Goonie’s Comedy presents: David Harris