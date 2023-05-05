Mild, but unsettled weather today through this weekend

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild weather we’ve been enjoying for the past couple of days is sticking around, but with rain chances now in the weather picture as we move into the weekend. Expect occasion sunshine and isolated showers during the day, especially on the Minnesota side of the border. A few more widespread thunderstorms will be possible after 5 PM and for the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a slight southeast breeze.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible until late in the night with low temperatures in the low 50s and a light southeast breeze.

The few isolated showers we’ll have in the area to start the day Saturday will likely move out by mid-morning, giving us a decent window of dry weather until more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop in the mid to late afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine can be expected with high temperatures in the upper 60s and a southeast breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Sunday looks bright and warm, but there will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. A few of those storms may become strong with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. Right now, our area is mainly in the level one threat level of severe weather out of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook. A few spots in northeast Iowa will be in the level two risk. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers early on Monday with sunshine in the area for the most part. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

After a couple of sunny and warm days in the middle of the week, there will be small chances of isolated showers and perhaps some thunder next Thursday through the early part of the following weekend with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be incredibly mild throughout the week with afternoon readings in the low to mid-70s expected, well above the 60s that would be more typical for the first half of May.

