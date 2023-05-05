Lourdes postpones sporting events due to loss of student

Lourdes High School
Lourdes High School(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A somber update out of Lourdes Friday night after the tragic loss of one of their students.

The school has announced tonight’s athletics activities have all been called off because due to the death of a student.

The school posted the announcement on social media, saying:

“As a result of the student’s passing, the school will be postponing tonight’s JV/V baseball games vs KM, boys’ tennis vs MPA, and our boys’ golf dual vs JM.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the school and families involved.

