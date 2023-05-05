Isolated storm chances continue this weekend

On/off spotty thunderstorm chances
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances continue through the upcoming weekend. We’re not looking at “washout” type conditions, but we will see the threat of showers and thunderstorms isolated across SE MN and NE IA on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorm Outlook this Weekend:

Weekend storm outlook
Weekend storm outlook(KTTC)

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks to have a higher threat of storms south of I-90. Some of those storms in Iowa could be on the stronger side. That’ll be something we’ll keep a close eye on through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall Amounts:

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will vary over the next 36 hours. Areas along and to the north of Hwy-14 could see around 0.25-0.75″ through Saturday night. Another round of isolated to scattered storms will be possible Sunday which will bump rainfall amounts up across the entire region.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-1.25″ for all of SE MN and NE through Monday morning.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KTTC)

Showers and storms will be isolated and scattered this weekend. There will be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the nice temperatures with how isolated the storms are expected to be on both Saturday and Sunday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

